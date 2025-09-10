Dallas Cowboys hosting 3-time Pro Bowler to bolster pass rush
The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to add some depth in the trenches, with news that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney could be looking to return to the NFL.
According to Josina Anderson, the Cowboys are welcoming the former All-Pro in for a visit.
"Breaking: Free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is in Dallas today to meet with the #Cowboys, per league source," she writes.
The former No. 1 overall pick would be a versatile addition, with his ability to stop the run along with rushing the passer.
Last season, Clowney spent time with the Carolina Panthers. He has also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans.
Clowney recorded 5.5 sacks and 46 tackles in 14 games.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc