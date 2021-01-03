Cowboys Inactives At Giants: COVID & More

ALERT: Three Dallas Cowboys Coaches To Miss Giants Game Due To COVID - And Now The Inactives At Giants

The Dallas Cowboys want to have "all hands on deck'' for the all-important NFL Week 17 game at the New York Giants at noon CT on Sunday. But due to the coronavirus, that will not even be the case with Mike McCarthy's coaching staff.

And now, additionally, we’ve got more names in the news: The Sunday inactives.

Dallas’ list:

QB Ben DiNucci

CB Rashard Robinson

RB Sewo Olonilua

OLB Leighton Vander Esch

DE Bradlee Anae

G Zack Martin

Already problematic: a trio of assistant coaches for the Cowboys did not travel to New York for the team’s game against the NFC East rival Giants.

Assistant head coach Rob Davis, assistant special-teams coach Matt Daniels and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien did not travel in order to to adhere to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

The team is saying that the trio of assistants' responsibilities will be handled by other members of the coaching staff.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Tony Romo To Miss NFL on CBS Work Due To COVID

READ MORE: Can Giants Rookie CB Cover Dallas Cowboys Rookie WR Lamb?

READ MORE: Tank Lawrence: Dallas Cowboys 'Playing Awesome Football'

This news comes on the heels of safety Darian Thompson, a rotational member of the secondary and an important special-teams player, was sidelined due to the coronavirus, as was backup defensive lineman Justin Hamilton.

Both were placed on the NFL's new COVID-19 reserve list, and will miss Sunday's game, the winner of which stays alive in a bid to win the NFC East and to host a Round 1 NFL Playoffs game, pending the outcome of the Sunday Night Football game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Eagles win, the winner of the Dallas-New York game advances.