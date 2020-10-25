SI.com
CowboyMaven
Cowboys Inactives at WFT: Randy Gregory Is IN

Mike Fisher

Randy Gregory will be active for Sunday’s game at Washington, affording the Dallas Cowboys defensive end his first chance to play in an NFL game in two years.

“Obviously we’re all excited about Randy coming back,'' Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said in the lead-up to the Week 7 meeting at WFT. "He’s definitely had a good week and he’s definitely worthy of being on the 48. I can tell you that.”

And so he is, hoping to help the struggling 2-4 Cowboys keep their edge in the NFC East against 1-5 Washington.

Meanwhile, All-Pro right guard Zack Martin will not play Sunday after sustaining a concussion in the Monday night loss against the Cardinals. So while it's still somewhat up in the air exactly what Gregory's role on defense will be as he joins Aldon Smith (playing despite a neck injury) and company, the makeup of the Dallas offensive line is fairly set with Martin out.

Second-year guard Connor McGovern is expected to make his first career start in place of Martin at right guard. The rest of the first-team offensive line is expected to include Cameron Erving at left tackle, Connor Williams at left guard, Tyler Biadasz at center and Terence Steele at right tackle - though Dallas did make other weekend roster moves to bolster the depth at tackle.

READ MORE: Cowboys 'Cowards': On 'Anonymous Sources' & 'Bull---t!'

READ MORE: Cowboys 1st & 10: Would Jerry Fire McCarthy?

The full inactives for Dallas at Washington: Bradlee Anae, Garrett Gilbert, Malik Turner, Reggie Robinson, Rashad Smith, Luke Gifford and Zack Martin.

