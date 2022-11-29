If Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is watching Monday Night Football, he has to like what he's seeing.

As the Indianapolis Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan continues to struggle against a Steelers defense that is allowing the second-most passing yards per game this season (272.1) and has registered the sixth-fewest sacks (19).

With Ryan back at the helm after a two-game benching under former Colts coach Frank Reich, Indianapolis has found a slight spark, but trailed the Steelers 16-3 at halftime. Unless the Colts manage to crawl out of their current hole against a 3-7 team in prime time, they'll stumble into Dallas to face the Cowboys on Sunday night against a defense - led by Parsons - that is nearly certain to present even more problems for a quarterback like Ryan, who hardly presents any worries as a dual-threat difference-maker.

With a little under eight minutes left in first half Monday, Ryan was 0 of 4 passing with one interception and a sack. He likely should've had another interception to his tally, but the Pittsburgh defense was unable to get its hands under the deflected pass early in the first quarter.

Ryan finished the half 5 of 13 for 36 yards, as the lack of production can be attributed to the constant duress that he was under. It's been a theme for Ryan this season, who, despite being benched for two games, is still tied for the fifth-most sacks taken (29) this season.

Enter Parsons, who is coming off another multi-sack performance in a 28-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. He's now up to 12 sacks this season - the second-most in the league - and is in real position to add to that total against a sack-happy Ryan.

And the best part? (Or worst if you're the Colts). The Cowboys are the runaway leader in sacks (45), as pass-rushers like DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. have all totaled five-plus sacks this season.

First, the Colts will have to reel off a win against the struggling Steelers. But then on a short week, they'll have to find a way to limit Dallas' elite defense while keeping Ryan safe in the pocket.



The Cowboys (8-3) and Colts kickoff from AT&T Stadium on Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT.

