Cowboys Injury & Inactive News Vs. Browns - Tyron Smith is IN

FRISCO - A welcome sight for the Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith, on the field here at AT & T Stadium, warming up almost three hours before this Week 4 NFL game with the Cleveland Browns.

An even more welcome sight: The All-Pro left tackle is officially active for today's game.

The Cowboys inactives vs. the Browns are ...

QB Ben DiNucci

S Reggie Robinson

LB Rashad Smith

T Alex Light

DT Neville Gallimore

That leaves Tyron Smith as active, as the Cowboys have been planning since mid-week.

On Thursday here at The Star in Frisco, McCarthy put Smith, the All-Pro left tackle, in the "slated-to-go'' category for that day's practice. And indeed, while Smith's neck issue caused him to be listed as "limited,'' he did indeed participate for the first time in over two weeks.

He did the same on Friday.

And now comes the advancement of that story, and just in time, for the Browns boast in pass-rusher Myles Garrett - a native of Arlington and a product of Texas A & M - a premium defensive force.

Tyron being able to somehow negate Garrett, the defensive star of the 2-1 Browns, figures to be key in Sunday's noon start. And the trickle-down impact of Tyron's presence, which includes the confidence it'll provide QB Dak Prescott and the lessened "duct tape and glue'' feel to the O-line, figures to be substantial.

The Cowboys also have Terence Steele and Brandon Knight to play tackle as part of the juggling in light of hte placing on IR of La'el Collins, who is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on Wednesday.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee and shoulder) are both expected to play and start.

The 1-2 Cowboys will likely monitor Lawrence's snaps.

READ MORE: Cowboys Sign Vet O-Line Starter To Help With 'Duct Tape & Glue'

READ MORE: Just How Much Does Odell Beckham Jr. Love The Cowboys?

The Browns have some injury issues of their own, as Odell Beckham Jr. (back) has been limited and running back Kareem Hunt (groin) has been out. But they've overcome those to get off to a good 2020 start. Dallas is about ready to launch into a three-game home stand during which the presence of Tyron Smith could help launch them into a three-game roll.