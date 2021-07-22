Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence: How Long on PUP After Back Surgery?

The club has often expressed confidence that Cooper will soon be fine as he rehabs from ankle surgery. But is there concern about Lawrence's recovery?

OXNARD, Calif. - The Dallas Cowboys are about to unveil the good injury news as star quarterback Dak Prescott has taken the field here on Oxnard for today's first workout as training camp opens. But Dallas will place a pair of Pro Bowl-level starters, receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (back), n the physically unable to perform list.

“It’s more of a cleanup, so there’s no high concern,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “It’s probably more us (being cautious) than him as far as the timeline of him coming back.”

Indeed, Lawrence is on the field today and wearing cleats, even though he is not practicing.

Still, Lawrence's offseason back surgery is the third such procedure he's undergone in his career. Lawrence hasn't missed a game in the last four seasons despite injuries. He could miss some summer work but the Cowboys believe he should not miss Week 1 and the NFL regular-season opener at Tampa Bay.

Also being put on PUP: defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (hamstring), receiver T.J. Vasher (knee), offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt (knee) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (back).

Like Lawrence, Zuerlein has a history with back problems. Also like Lawrence, and Cooper, the kicker has been a Pro Bowler, and despite the issues, has played in every game for the last two years.

