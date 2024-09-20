Dallas Cowboys injury report: Final update for Week 3 vs Ravens
The Dallas Cowboys are wrapping up a busy week of practice and preparation ahead of the team's Week 3 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 22.
Throughout the week, a number of star players like CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs were held out of practice with multiple injuries.
Former first-round pick Mazi Smith left a session earlier in the week due to back tightness, and star tight end Jake Ferguson was working his way back from a knee injury.
MORE: NFL Coverage Map, Week 3: What Game Is On In Your Area On Sunday?
So, where do things stand entering the weekend?
On Friday evening, the Cowboys released the final injury report of the week. Lamb and Diggs were full participants in practice, while Ferguson also fully participated in the session. Wide receiver Jalen Brooks (ankle), Mazi Smith (back), and tight end John Stephens (hamstring) where the only players who were limited.
Smith and Brooks are still likely to play on Sunday against the Ravens.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens on Sunday, September 22, is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens
Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones