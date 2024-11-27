Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' injury report for Thanksgiving showdown with Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have dropped their final injury report of the week with two key players set to miss the action.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson breaks the tackle of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Matthew Judon.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson breaks the tackle of Atlanta Falcons linebacker Matthew Judon. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for their Thanksgiving showdown with the New York Giants, the team has released it's final injury report of the week.

Dallas will once again be without some key players when they take the field.

Future Hall of Famer Zack Martin has been ruled out, along with star tight end Jake Ferguson. Other key players like Marshawn Kneeland are doubtful, while Trevon Diggs will be a gametime decision.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.

Josh Sanchez
