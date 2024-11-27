Dallas Cowboys' injury report for Thanksgiving showdown with Giants
As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for their Thanksgiving showdown with the New York Giants, the team has released it's final injury report of the week.
Dallas will once again be without some key players when they take the field.
Future Hall of Famer Zack Martin has been ruled out, along with star tight end Jake Ferguson. Other key players like Marshawn Kneeland are doubtful, while Trevon Diggs will be a gametime decision.
MORE: 5 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys' Week 12 shocker against Commanders
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.
