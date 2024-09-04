Dallas Cowboys' injury report for 1st week of practice for NFL opener
The Dallas Cowboys officially kick off the 2024 NFL season in a matter of days.
As the team prepares for the season opener on the road against the Cleveland Browns, the first practice and injury report of the season has been released.
Dallas has some questions about depth at various positions, but there is good news from the report.
In the inaugural practice report, there is only one player who did not participate: tight end John Stephens Jr.
Linebacker Damone Clark, defensive linemen Marshawn Kneeland and Mazi Smith, and defensive backs Israel Mukuamu and Juanyeh Thomas were all full participants despite injury designations.
The Browns, meanwhile, had a much more concerning report.
Cleveland had eight players listed as limited participants in practice, including starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills.
It will be interesting to monitor the practice report as we approach Sunday's kickoff.
