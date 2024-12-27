Dallas Cowboys injury report, Week 17: DNP list continues to grow
As the weekend approaches, the injury report isn't getting any shorter for the Dallas Cowboys.
On Thursday afternoon, Dallas shared the unfortunate news that star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be shut down for the remainder of the season due to his lingering shoulder injury. On the practice field, additional players missed out on the team's Thursday session.
Offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, safety Malik Hooker, and safety Donovan Wilson were all listed as DNP (did not practice) after not having a designation on Wednesday.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Eagles: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 17
Hooker was listed as non-injury related/personal.
A full look at Thursday's practice report can be seen below.
That's not the trend you want to see as kickoff draws nearer, but there is still a full weekend for players to get back on track.
The Eagles, meanwhile, are also dealing with a significant injury of their own as star quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to miss practice with a concussion.
The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.
