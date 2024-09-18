Dallas Cowboys injury report for Week 3 includes several stars

#Cowboys injury report (Wednesday) vs. Ravens:



🔑 Jake Ferguson (knee) returned to practice in a limited capacity

🔑 Trevon Diggs DNP (foot)

🔑 Mazi Smith DNP (back) after leaving practice early

🔑 CeeDee Lamb DNP (ankle) but no indication there's any concern



Full report: pic.twitter.com/mS3NowwHUI