Dallas Cowboys injury report for Week 3 includes several stars
The Dallas Cowboys faced a tough setback in the Week 2 home opener, suffering a 44-19 defeat to the New Orleans Saints. To add to the team's woes, Dallas is grappling with injuries, as several key players were either limited or did not practice during Wednesday's practice.
Among the players who did not participate were Mazi Smith, who exited practice due to a tightened back; CeeDee Lamb with an ankle injury, though he is still expected to play on Sunday; and Trevon Diggs was out with a foot injury, which will be important to monitor in the coming days.
Other players, like Brandin Cooks, Eric Kendricks, DeMarcus Lawrence, Jourdan Lewis, and Zack Martin, were marked as limited, primarily for rest purposes.
MORE: DaRon Bland injury update appears promising at Cowboys practice
Although Zack Martin was also listed due to a knee concern, it's reassuring to see him included for vet rest.
Not listed on the injury report is Jordan Phillips, who was placed on IR with a wrist injury, making Mazi Smith's back issue even more concerning for the Cowboys' depth.
Other players who were limited, including Jake Ferguson, Malik Hooker, and John Stephens Jr., are all expected to be available for Sunday’s game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
3 things Cowboys should expect from Ravens offense in Week 3 matchup
Calls grow louder for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to fire GM Jerry Jones
Dalvin Cook should unequivocally suit up for the Cowboys this weekend