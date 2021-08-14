Cowboys Injury Update: DT Gallimore OUT

Talent and depth at defensive tackle may have just taken a hit in Arizona.

Glendale, AZ. - The Dallas Cowboys face a number of questions entering the 2021 NFL season, maybe one of the greatest of those being talent and depth at defensive tackle.

In the early going of the Cowboys' preseason visit at the Cardinals, promising second-year defensive tackle Neville Gallimore was forced to leave the game, and was seen walking to the locker room with the medical staff - appearing to be in great pain while gripping his elbow.

The prognosis: a hypertension of his left elbow, and he will have an MRI as soon as possible to determine the severity.

A serious injury to this position group would be a major setback for the Cowboys. Dallas lacks spectacular play-making in the middle of its defensive line, but the improving Gallimore has been a constant contributor during the court of the Cowboys training camp in Oxnard.

"Neville is doing a great job," Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde said just a few days ago. "He's playing with intent and energy. I think just he, for Neville, it's every day."

The University of Oklahoma product has been ruled out for the rest of the game at Arizona.

In other injury update news, Dallas QB Dak Prescott will undergo a Monday MRI back in Frisco when the team returns home, a procedure he and the Cowboys view as simply a "check-up'' on his muscle strain in his back/shoulder. But on this night, he did engage in a pregame throwing session at State Farm Stadium as he continues to prepare to play in the preseason and then start the NFL regular-season opener at Tampa Bay.

