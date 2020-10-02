Cowboys Injury Update: Tyron 'On Course' To Play Vs. Browns

FRISCO - Tyron Smith is "on course'' to play in Sunday's Week 4 NFL game with the Cleveland Browns visiting the Dallas Cowboys at AT & T Stadium, says coach Mike McCarthy, a piece of news that gives the Cowboys a boost in psychology and in personnel.

On Thursday here at The Star in Frisco, McCarthy put Smith, the All-Pro left tackle, in the "slated-to-go'' category for that day's practice. And indeed, while Smith's neck issue caused him to be listed as "limited,'' he did indeed participate for the first time in over two weeks.

And now comes the advancement of that story, and just in time, for the Browns boast in pass-rusher Myles Garrett - a native of Arlington and a product of Texas A & M - a premium defensive force.

Tyron being able to somehow negate Garrett, the defensive star of the 2-1 Browns, figures to be key in Sunday's noon start. And the trickle-down impact of Tyron's presence, which includes the confidence it'll provide QB Dak Prescott and the lessened "duct tape and glue'' feel to the O-line, figures to be substantial.

An educated guess: Brandon Knight is likely moving ahead of Terence Steele to play right tackle in the place of IR'ed La'el Collins.

Also on the Thursday injury list: Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee and shoulder). Lawrence did not participate in Thursday's practice, a continuation of his status for the better part of the last two weeks. The rookie Diggs was listed as limited.

Both are expected to play on Sunday, though the 1-2 Cowboys will likely monitor Lawrence's snaps.

The Browns have some injury issues of their own, as Odell Beckham Jr. (back) has been limited and running back Kareem Hunt (groin) has been out. But they've overcome those to get off to a good 2020 start. Dallas is about ready to launch into a three-game home stand during which the presence of Tyron Smith could help launch them into a three-game roll.