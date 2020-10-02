SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Injury Update: Tyron 'On Course' To Play Vs. Browns

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Tyron Smith is "on course'' to play in Sunday's Week 4 NFL game with the Cleveland Browns visiting the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, says coach Mike McCarthy, a piece of news that gives the Cowboys a boost in psychology and in personnel.

On Thursday here at The Star in Frisco, McCarthy put Smith, the All-Pro left tackle, in the "slated-to-go'' category for that day's practice. And indeed, while Smith's neck issue caused him to be listed as "limited,'' he did indeed participate for the first time in over two weeks.

And now comes the advancement of that story, and just in time, for the Browns boast in pass-rusher Myles Garrett - a native of Arlington and a product of Texas A&M - a premium defensive force.

Tyron being able to somehow negate Garrett, the defensive star of the 2-1 Browns, figures to be key in Sunday's noon start. And the trickle-down impact of Tyron's presence, which includes the confidence it'll provide QB Dak Prescott and the lessened "duct tape and glue'' feel to the O-line, figures to be substantial.

An educated guess: Brandon Knight is likely moving ahead of Terence Steele to play right tackle in the place of IR'ed La'el Collins.

Also on the Thursday injury list: Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee and shoulder). Lawrence did not participate in Thursday's practice, a continuation of his status for the better part of the last two weeks. The rookie Diggs was listed as limited.

Both are expected to play on Sunday, though the 1-2 Cowboys will likely monitor Lawrence's snaps.

READ MORE: Cowboys Sign Vet O-Line Starter To Help With 'Duct Tape & Glue'

READ MORE: Just How Much Does Odell Beckham Jr. Love The Cowboys?

The Browns have some injury issues of their own, as Odell Beckham Jr. (back) has been limited and running back Kareem Hunt (groin) has been out. But they've overcome those to get off to a good 2020 start. Dallas is about ready to launch into a three-game home stand during which the presence of Tyron Smith could help launch them into a three-game roll.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Whitt's End: Cowboys 'Most Explosive Offense,' Says Dak

Whitt's End: This Is The Dallas Cowboys 'Most Explosive Offense' He's Had, Says Dak Prescott; Now What Will They Do With It? DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

by

graydog

No Practice For Lawrence, But 'No Jeopardy' For Sunday, Say Cowboys

No Practice For DeMarcus Lawrence, But 'No Jeopardy' Regarding Playing In NFL Week 4, Say The Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

WWE Wrestler Assaults Cowboys Zeke Over 'Stolen' 'Feed Me' Slogan

A Former WWE Wrestler Is Assaulting Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Over 'Stolen' 'Feed Me' Slogan

Mike Fisher

Earl Thomas Watch: Texans 'On Hold,' Cowboys Jerry 'On Top Of It'

Earl Thomas Watch: The Houston Texans Visit Is 'On Hold,' While In Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He's 'On Top Of It'

Mike Fisher

by

DC4E

Just How Much Does Odell Beckham Jr. Love The Cowboys?

Just How Much Does Odell Beckham Jr. Of The Cleveland Browns Love His NFL Week 4 Foe The Dallas Cowboys?

Mike Fisher

Why Dallas Cowboys Are Cautiously Confident in COVID-19 Battle

With the strict policies in place, at least one member of the Dallas Cowboys - confident in their COVID-19 approach - expressed surprise at the Tennessee Titans bad news

BriAmaranthus

'Slated To Go': Cowboys Updates On Tyron Smith & Randy Gregory

'Slated To Go': Dallas Cowboys Updates On Tyron Smith (For This Week) & Randy Gregory (For This Month)

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Ball Security? More Than 'Cuss & Pray’

The Dallas Cowboys Need A Ball-Security Plan For Week 4 Vs The Browns, And It Can’t Be Just ‘McCarthy’s 'Cuss & Pray’

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Get Good News On Smith, But OL Still In Flux

The Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line Is Still Trying To Get Healthy, But Took One Step Closer To That On Wednesday

Matt Galatzan

by

WMX

Did Cowboys Jerry Rip Dak In Romo Comparison?

The Problem With Trashing Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones For Saying Something That Rips Dak Prescott In Comparison To Tony Romo? Jerry Never Said It

Mike Fisher

by

Mmcclary