SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cowboys Injury Update: Waiting (And Worrying) On Tyron Smith

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys as of Friday morning said they were “not alarmed” about the neck issue that caused All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith to miss Thursday’s practice at The Star in Frisco.

But then he missed Friday's work. And as kickoff is a few hours away, the Cowboys are still unsure about his availability for today's Week 2 home-opener against Atlanta, a source telling CowboysSI.com that it will "depend'' on his pregame work when the team arrives here at AT&T Stadium this morning.

“We’ll see how Tyron is,” coach Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan earlier in the week. I’m not alarmed right now, but it’s something that we’re looking at. These are the experiences you need. It’s important for young players to play early in the season.”

AAh. "Young players?'' There is the reason to sound the alarm.

The Cowboys have a UDFA rookie right tackle in Terence Steele (because La’el Collins is on short-term IR. They have more kids at backup spots - Brandon Knight, Connor McGovern, newcomer Alex Light and practice-squander Eric Smith - because vet swing tackle Cam Erving is hurt. They gave a free-agent tryout to 10-year vet Jared Veldheer and, as Ron Leary himself told CowboysSI.com, they are putting him through COVID protocol as they work toward signing him.

So, the alarm is sounding just a little bit.

Maybe a week from now, Tyron is OK at left tackle and Connor Williams jumps to right tackle (a stop-gap until La'el returns) and Leary is the starting left guard. But today? A potential mad scramble.

On the rare occasions when Tyron sits, the Cowboys have sometimes survived; Dallas is 7-5 in those circumstances. But two years ago, the Cowboys opposed this same Falcons team and lost in part because Smith replacement Chaz Green (and the coaching staff that let him dangle) got roasted.

To Cowboys fans, that memory is fresh enough. Which makes that alarm loud enough.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Rickey Keys
Rickey Keys

So glad you mentioned the coaching staff with Chaz Green. They dropped the ball, big time.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys 1st & 10: Woodson Hall Pass; 10 Top Stories

Dallas Cowboys legend Darren Woodson's case for the HOF is stronger than some might think; First & 10 on That, And on 10 top Stories

Matthew Postins

EXCLUSIVE: G Ron Leary Says He's In COVID Protocol With Cowboys

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran G Ron Leary Says He's In COVID Protocol With hopes Of Returning To Dallas Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Falcons At Cowboys GAMEDAY: A 'Shock' Coming?

Will Atlanta Falcons Shock Dallas in NFL Home Opener? Cowboys GAMEDAY

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Injury News: Starting CB Moving to IR

Dallas Cowboys Injury News: Starting CB Anthony Brown Is Moving To IR

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Would Kneel for Anthem

Cowboys icon Emmitt Smith says he's dealt with racism throughout the course of his life, specifically, in Dallas.

BriAmaranthus

by

TruBlu4life

How To Watch: Cowboys vs. Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys Opened The 2020 Season in Disappointing Fashion Last Week, And Will Look To Rebound In Their Home Opener Against the Atlanta Falcons

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Vs. Falcons Amari Cooper One-Word Injury Update

Dallas Cowboys Vs. Atlanta Falcons In NFL Week 2 And Amari Cooper Offers His One-Word Injury Update

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Cowboys 'Pinch Of Perspective,' DFW Radio Ratings, Strangest-Ever NFL Home-Opener

Whitt's End: A Dallas Cowboys 'Pinch Of Perspective' ... DFW Sports Radio Ratings ... The Strangest-Ever NFL Home-Opener

Richie Whitt

Cowboys Rookie Review: Analyzing Trevon Diggs Debut

Trevon Diggs' last tackle in his Dallas Cowboys debut vs. the Rams was a big one. A Rookie Review of the Alabama product's first NFL outing

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Ex Deion Sanders On Verge Of Taking Over Jackson State - But Can Deion Coach?

Jackson State Is Reportedly Preparing to Hire Former Dallas Cowboys Superstar Deion Sanders As Its Head Coach - Leaving One Glaring Question ...

Mike Fisher