ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys as of Friday morning said they were “not alarmed” about the neck issue that caused All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith to miss Thursday’s practice at The Star in Frisco.

But then he missed Friday's work. And as kickoff is a few hours away, the Cowboys are still unsure about his availability for today's Week 2 home-opener against Atlanta, a source telling CowboysSI.com that it will "depend'' on his pregame work when the team arrives here at AT & T Stadium this morning.

“We’ll see how Tyron is,” coach Mike McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan earlier in the week. I’m not alarmed right now, but it’s something that we’re looking at. These are the experiences you need. It’s important for young players to play early in the season.”

AAh. "Young players?'' There is the reason to sound the alarm.

The Cowboys have a UDFA rookie right tackle in Terence Steele (because La’el Collins is on short-term IR. They have more kids at backup spots - Brandon Knight, Connor McGovern, newcomer Alex Light and practice-squander Eric Smith - because vet swing tackle Cam Erving is hurt. They gave a free-agent tryout to 10-year vet Jared Veldheer and, as Ron Leary himself told CowboysSI.com, they are putting him through COVID protocol as they work toward signing him.

So, the alarm is sounding just a little bit.

Maybe a week from now, Tyron is OK at left tackle and Connor Williams jumps to right tackle (a stop-gap until La'el returns) and Leary is the starting left guard. But today? A potential mad scramble.

On the rare occasions when Tyron sits, the Cowboys have sometimes survived; Dallas is 7-5 in those circumstances. But two years ago, the Cowboys opposed this same Falcons team and lost in part because Smith replacement Chaz Green (and the coaching staff that let him dangle) got roasted.

To Cowboys fans, that memory is fresh enough. Which makes that alarm loud enough.