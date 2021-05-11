Dallas Cowboys Invite Rookie QB For Tryout At The Star

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in former Illinois State QB Brady Davis for a tryout at this weekend's rookie minicamp here at The Star.

Davis is 6-3, 212 and went undrafted in the recent NFL Draft. Dane Brugler of The Athletic listed Davis 20th at QB, and NFL Draft Bible had some positives to report before he became an UDFA: Christian Uphoff 21st at safety and Drew Himmelman 26th at offensive tackle in his pre NFL Draft rankings.

"Brady has a good size for the quarterback spot, a very strong arm, and he has some major league zip on his throws. He can make all of the NFL throws and hit the deep passes outside the hashes, and the deep underneath passes. Davis has a smooth over-the-top delivery, and he can fit passes in small window spots. He has good overall mechanics, and he steps up strong to throw from his launchpad.''

But ...

"Brady's accuracy skills run hot and cold. He tends not to anticipate a WR's cuts and breaks, and his throws go off the mark. Timing and rapport with his needs to be upgraded.''

Davis figures mostly as an arm to get the Cowboys through the OTA's - and if that works out, maybe he sticks for the early summer at QB Dak Prescott, coming off his ankle surgery, ramps up toward training camp in Oxnard. Should that work out for Davis, he becomes at best a candidate for the practice squad, as Dallas already employs a host of young journeymen (Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci) who are battling for a No. 2 job that the Cowboys would prefer be won by a vet who is not presently employed here.

That was the logic behind the recent visit from experienced NFL backup QB Jeff Driskel, though the search for that right guy continues.

