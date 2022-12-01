Former Cowboys CB Deion Sanders Sets Coaching Decision Date

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the class of 2011. That cemented his legacy as a player in the NFL.

Little did we know that he would begin a new legacy, maybe even a greater one than that of the player.

Sanders currently serves as head football coach at Jackson State University. ... An HBCU program that he has led since 2020 while posting a 23-5 record.

Now that Sanders has established himself as a "big-time" coach, he's being courted by "big-time" programs. According to Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, Sanders has told recruits that he'll be "at a school" on Sunday.

The finalists for his services seem to be Colorado, South Florida and Cincinnati, with the possibility of him remaining at Jackson State also in play.

In three seasons at Jackson State, Sanders has both transformed and energized the program and it has taken over the personality of its coach.

But now, as an established winner in the coaching ranks, Sanders could want more, and that's OK. More money, more wins, higher profile wins, and even an opportunity for a national championship.

That's every coach's goal. And those opportunities won't come with the Tigers.

Wherever Sanders ends up, and even if he stays in Jackson for the time being, he's established himself as a star coach, and that will present to him more opportunities. ... Opportunities to coach at a higher level with larger aspirations.

