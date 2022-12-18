The Dallas Cowboys are one half away from locking up a spot in the playoffs

For the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field held a very simple goal.

Win, and you're in.

And after 30 minutes of play, Dallas is well on its way to accomplishing that goal, holding a commanding 21-7 lead over the Jaguars heading into the locker room at halftime.

For Dallas, it has been a balanced attack on both sides of the ball that has contributed to the big lead.

Offensively, quarterback Dak Prescott has completed a crisp 15 of 16 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 20-yard score to tight end, Peyton Henderson.

Meanwhile, on the ground, the Cowboys star tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have controlled the pace of the game, with the two combining for 78 yards on 19 carries, with each back averaging more than four yards per carry.

Elliott also added the opening touchdown of the game in the first quarter.

On the other side of the ball, Dallas looked dominant through most of the first half, before quarterback Trevor Lawrence heated things up and led the Jaguars' offense down the field on an impressive touchdown 75-yard drive midway through the second quarter.

Outside of that one drive, however, Dallas has remained in control of the game, holding the Jaguars to 152 yards of total offense in the half.

If the Cowboys can keep up the pressure on the defense, and continue to have their way on offense, they should be in a good position to be a playoff lock by the end of regulation.

The Cowboys will kick off to start the second half.

