Cowboys Reveal 'Quantity' Expectations for WR James Washington

The Dallas Cowboys activated wide receiver James Washington off the Injured Reserve, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed Wednesday at The Star. The activation opens up a 21-day window for Washington to return to the field.

Washington's activation came a day after the Cowboys released defensive end Tarell Basham, opening up a spot on the 53-man roster.

In his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington totaled 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns on 114 receptions, with his best season coming in 2019, as he racked up 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

So what are the expectations from the Cowboys?

"Just really want to see him work," McCarthy said. "He'll work primarily on the look-teams. James has a lot of tape at his time in Pittsburgh. We're looking for more quantity from him, get his workload capacity up where it needs to be, and get him some live reps."

Washington, 26, signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys over the offseason before suffering a fractured foot during training camp. Despite Washington's activation, the Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. is still ongoing.

The Cowboys will host the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium Sunday, with kickoff set for 7:20 P.M.

