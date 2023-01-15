Dak Prescott can earn $1 million extra for a Cowboys win … if that win is the Super Bowl.

TAMPA - In big, round numbers, the way we generally refer to QB Dak Prescott’s contract is … “$40 million per year.”

But it’s also $1 million per game …

If that game is the Super Bowl, and if the Cowboys win it.

Of course, additional incentives in contracts are commonplace in the NFL. As ESPN points out, as Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins joins Prescott with a similar $1 million bonus in his contract if the team is able to lock down a Super Bowl win.

Prescott has seen his name dragged through the mud this week. ... to the point ESPN is comparing him to Miami Dolphins undrafted rookie practice-squader Skylar Thompson.

And as Dallas finalizes its preparation for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, Dak and his interception problem - an NFL-worst 15 - is still a hot topic

“I’m blessed as hell to approach the day and attack the day,'' Prescott said. "So I don’t care what happened yesterday. Honestly, it’s all for the good. ... That performance right there (in Washington), maybe it’s just setting up something here in the future.''

Sure. A future that could include an extra million bucks.

