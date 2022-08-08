Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Mention in Deshaun Watson Case ‘Not Unexpected’

The NFLPA has included the name of Jerry Jones in its response to the NFL's appeal of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, a development that the Dallas Cowboys owner calls “not unexpected.”

The NFLPA created a list of owners who it claims received mild punishment for alleged misconduct, the point being that the league’s punishments for owners should mirror the punishments of players.

Jones dismissed the idea of imbalance while characterizing the NFLPA tactic “a standard players association comeback.”

Said Jones to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: ”That is the drill. That is the drill, to go around to say you didn’t punish such and such. Anybody would know that every player case and every case that involves non-players in the NFL are dealing with dramatically different principle facts, which is all the difference in the world.”

Added Jones: “It would be like walking down to the courthouse and saying, 'You didn't give that guy that much' and not take into account what the action was or the circumstances behind it. That's called ‘shooting volleys.’ That's just shooting stuff over your back.”

Former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey will hear the league's appeal of the Watson six-game suspension, handed down by judge Sue. L. Robinson. The NFL May be seeking an indefinite suspension for Watson, accused of sexual misconduct with multiple women while a member of the Houston Texans, who this off-season traded him to the Cleveland Browns.

Jones, whose name is joined in the NFLPA assertion by New England owner Robert Kraft and Washington owner Daniel Snyder was apparently asked about specifics and declined to address those

“I can’t talk about any club, Watson or to refer to anybody’s punishment,” Jones said. “I can only say that is what you get when you are part of the NFL. It’s not unexpected.”

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!