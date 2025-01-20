Cowboys, Jerry Jones have 'love & respect' for darkhorse HC candidate
On a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Adam Schefter shared his insights on Brian Schottenheimer's role with the Dallas Cowboys, particularly regarding any potential move to head coach.
Schefter acknowledged that Schottenheimer, the Cowboys’ current offensive coordinator, is currently seen as a "favorite" in Las Vegas odds for the future head coach position.
However, he quickly clarified that this doesn't necessarily mean Schottenheimer is already on the fast track to becoming the Cowboys’ next head coach.
MORE: Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer momentum is building & fans aren't happy
According to Schefter, while the Cowboys hold Schottenheimer in high regard and value his contributions to the team, there has been no indication that he has even been interviewed for the top job.
"To the best of my knowledge, he hadn’t even interviewed for the job and Dallas hadn't approached him about being the head coach," Schefter said.
Schottenheimer has a strong reputation within the organization, and Schefter suggested "I think the Cowboys absolutely love and respect Brian Schottenheimer and they want him there. But I don't know that that's as the head coach right now.
"Again the process will unfold and we'll see what twists and turns it takes and maybe it leads them back to Brian Schottenheimer as a head coaching candidate."
MORE: Jerry Jones' plan for next Dallas Cowboys head coach becoming clearer
While the Cowboys have shown confidence in Schottenheimer, the future of the coaching staff remains unknown, and it remains to be seen if Schottenheimer will eventually be considered a top candidate for the head coach position.
For now, Schottenheimer's role with the Cowboys remains secure, but his trajectory could shift as the offseason progresses. Much will depend on how the Cowboys' search for a new head coach evolves, including their luck with other potential candidates.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc