Jerry Jones on Cowboys Trade Talks: 'Feverish'

It's Bye week for the Dallas Cowboys.

Is it also "buy" week?

While the Dallas Cowboys sit at 6-2 after last Sunday's thrashing of the Chicago Bears, they admittedly are an imperfect team that could benefit from an influx of talent tweaks. As the clock ticks toward Tuesday's 3 p.m. CST NFL trade deadline, will the Cowboys make a deal to strengthen a potential Super Bowl run?

"Things might just get feverish," owner Jerry Jones said on his regular radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "We've got some some things we're entertaining. Some things are coming our way."

Though James Washington is nearing a return, the Cowboys could use depth at receiver. Same with Tyron Smith's comeback from a torn hamstring, the offensive line could benefit from a fresh body. And depth in the secondary took multiple hits recently, led by the season-ending injury to slot cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

While Cowboys fans are anxious about seeing the 7-0 and NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles make a move to acquire elite pass-rusher Robert Quinn, Jones says he too feels urgency. Because his team is among the best in the NFC. And because he turned 80 last month.

"I'm an conscious of (being 80) all the time," Jones admitted. "It never crossed mind 10 years ago ... running out of time. But my schedule has tightened up. I have a little less cruisin’ time and little more doin' time."

That said, Jones said he won't be reckless just to grab a headline at the deadline.

"Having too much aggressiveness and trying to make something happen that isn't there ... that doesn't work," he said. "It's gotta come to us. And it just might."

Jones also pushed back on the narrative that son and team vice president Stephen Jones is a necessary balance to his risk-taking DNA during trade talks.

"I think that's exaggerated on both ends," Jerry said. "I'm not as aggressive as I'm portrayed and Stephen is not as conservative as he's portrayed. We're somewhere in the middle, and it's a good middle."

