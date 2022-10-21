Cowboys Jerry Jones Reveals Truth on 'Don't F*** With Me!' Argument with Patriots' Robert Kraft
FRISCO - As we've said for the entire course of our 30-plus years covering Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ... he's not a very good fibber.
So if we want to know the truth about something like his rumored heated exchange at the NFL owners meetings in New York - an exchange featuring him barking "Don't 'f*** with me!'' at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft?
All we have to do is ... ask.
"In this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that’s not in good taste," Jerry tells @1053thefan in a Friday review of the conflict.
As the story goes, NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire bosses Jones and Kraft got involved in a debate over the a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell.
According to the story, the Cowboys owner at one point told the New England Patriots' boss, "Don't f*** with me!"
Replied Kraft, "Excuse me?"
Cowboys Trade Ideas with 'Fire-Sale' Panthers: 2 Star D-Linemen
Star running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealt. So has receiver Robbie Anderson. Next up: Panthers defensive linemen - and any Cowboys trade interest?
Cowboys vs. Lions: Ezekiel Elliott and Which Team Will 'Play Out of Their Minds'?
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has seen sustained success against the Detroit Lions during his career.
Cowboys Trade for Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Or Wait on Healthy Dalton Schultz?
An examination of a suggestion that Dallas employ not one, but two franchise-tagged tight ends, each making $11 million guaranteed. Why would the Cowboys, who already employ Dalton Schultz, trade for Miami's Mike Gesicki?
"Don't mess with me," Jones repeated.
In the end, in the meeting in New York, the owners voted 31-1 in favor of Goodell's deal, with Jones apparently the lone dissenter.
.The New York Times reported last year that Goodell's total compensation over 2020-21 was nearly $128 million.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!