Cowboys Jerry Jones Reveals Truth on 'Don't F*** With Me!' Argument with Patriots' Robert Kraft

FRISCO - As we've said for the entire course of our 30-plus years covering Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ... he's not a very good fibber.

So if we want to know the truth about something like his rumored heated exchange at the NFL owners meetings in New York - an exchange featuring him barking "Don't 'f*** with me!'' at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft?

All we have to do is ... ask.

"In this particular case, it’s probably accurate that I did express myself in probably a way that’s not in good taste," Jerry tells @1053thefan in a Friday review of the conflict.

As the story goes, NFL owners on Tuesday agreed almost unanimously on most things, but - according to ESPN - billionaire bosses Jones and Kraft got involved in a debate over the a new compensation package for commissioner Roger Goodell.

According to the story, the Cowboys owner at one point told the New England Patriots' boss, "Don't f*** with me!"

Replied Kraft, "Excuse me?"

"Don't mess with me," Jones repeated.

In the end, in the meeting in New York, the owners voted 31-1 in favor of Goodell's deal, with Jones apparently the lone dissenter.

.The New York Times reported last year that Goodell's total compensation over 2020-21 was nearly $128 million.

