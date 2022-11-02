'No Splash' Cowboys: Trade Deadline Disaster Averted?

Just eight weeks into the season, the 2022 Dallas Cowboys have already experienced their share of adversity.

Before the season began, the Cowboys were limited at wideout due to injuries to Michael Gallup- suffered in Week 17 last season - and newly acquired James Washington, who suffered a broken foot in training camp. Combine that with the departure of Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and the room was pretty thin.

Week 1 against Tampa Bay saw starting quarterback Dak Prescott leave with a broken thumb and put the season in jeopardy almost before it barely began. Thank goodness for Dallas' backup plan in Cooper Rush, and his ability to manage games in a scaled-down, yet successful offense.

But the powers that be didn't panic. And they're not panicking now, either.

Rumors were swirling among media outlets and fans about Dallas possibly acquiring an additional body at wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline to help Prescott - who returned in Week 7 - and a struggling offense.

Cowboys owner and general manager made a minor deal last week by trading for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders to add depth to the defensive line, leaving many to think that was a sign of things to come before the trade deadline.

Jones told our Mike Fisher on Sunday that he would "pull the trigger (if the right deal presents itself)" and that he was "not afraid" of taking a risk.

Chase Claypool cost the Bears a second-rounder to seal the deal with Pittsburgh. The Calvin Ridley trade - the suspended-for-gambling wideout moved from Atlanta to Jacksonville - wouldn't have helped a Dallas Super Bowl run. Not this season, anyway.

And the Houston Texans never budged on wanting at least that "second-rounder'' for Brandin Cooks. ... and what to do with the 2023 guaranteed $18 million salary got in the way as well.

But Dallas has no new receiver and the team is apparently ok with that. And the fans should be too. If the deal wasn't there, Jones knows better than to force it.

The worst deal that can be made is the one made just for the sake of making it. Those deals have the possibility of being an absolute disaster.

That's not the Cowboys' style, and it's certainly not Jerry Jones' style. Sometimes, the best move to make is no move at all.

