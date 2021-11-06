'Progress-Stoppers': Why No Cowboys Trades?

“We’ve got a unique situation because we’ve got players coming that we’re gonna have to have roster spots for. We got a little bigger problem than trading for somebody.'' - Jerry Jones

FRISCO - Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline came and went and the Dallas Cowboys did not budge. There was no "Von Miller pursuit'' and there was no "Joe Haden pursuit'' and there was no "Melvin Ingram pursuit.''

But ...

“We certainly had opportunities (to make trades),'' owner Jerry Jones said, "but frankly if you look at (the players the Cowboys have coming back from IR), we would be progress-stopping ... to bring in another player.''

Is 6-1 Dallas really that deep that its needs can simply be filled by guys already in the building? The Cowboys seem justified in believing that.

Considering price and the rest, is there a receiver to be acquired better than the returning Michael Gallup? A cornerback better than just-returned rookie Kelvin Joseph? A defensive end better than DeMarcus Lawrence? A defensive tackle better than Neville Gallimore?

The calvary is coming. Jones noted this on 105.3 The Fan well in advance of the deadline.

“We’ve got a unique situation because we’ve got players coming that we’re gonna have to have roster spots for. We got a little bigger problem than trading for somebody right now,” Jones said October 22.

A "progress-stopper,'' of course, is an older player who might for the moment be better than a younger guy, but who in the big picture actually slows the growth of the team by "getting in the way.'' Jones isn't speaking specifically of any candidates, we don't think. But for the sake of the argument, note that all of the guys the media wanted Dallas to pursue that Dallas had no interest in - Miller, Haden and Ingram - are each 32 years old.

"Progress-stoppers.''

Gallup is 25.

Gallimore is 24.

Joseph is 21.

“We’ve got players that can compete and should compete right now, and are really in line to help us for the future,” Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan. “In my way of looking at things right now, 'the future' is the playoffs, not the years to come.

"Although,'' Jones added about "the years to come,'' "that’s there, too.”

