Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'wins highest dishonor' from Texas magazine
The Dallas Cowboys' struggles in the early half of the season had their playoff hopes on life support, and many blamed Jerry Jones and the front office's lack of aggressive moves in the offseason.
Now, because of the Cowboys' playoff flameout at the beginning of 2024 and Jones threatening local radio hosts during the season, he has been named the "winner" of a not-so-prestigious award.
Jones was named the 2024 Bum Steer of the Year by Texas Monthy, which is considered the magazine's "highest dishonor."
MORE: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggests he prefers squirrel over raccoon when it comes to gamey meals
Jones was also knocked for the sun glare that became a distraction at AT&T Stadium for players and his reaction to the disaster.
The good news for Jones is that the Cowboys are beginning to turn things around, winning three of their last four games.
Jones will also have another full offseason to add talent to the roster at positions of need so the team can redeem itself in 2025.
But, with Jerry Jones, you never know what he's going to do.
