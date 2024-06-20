Dallas Cowboys NFL season countdown: Best player to wear jersey No. 80
We are just 80 days away from the start of the Dallas Cowboys season. This means it is time to celebrate the greatest player to wear No. 80 with the franchise.
Looking back at some of the names we have recently seen, the 80's were full of talented receivers and tight ends to play for Dallas. The number 80 will be no different.
Tony Hill - WR
Going back to the 1977 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys took a chance with a receiver from Stanford. With their third-round selection, the Cowboys selected Tony Hill, a selection that proved to pay dividends for the future of the franchise. Hill spent his entire 10-year career with the Cowboys. In that time, the Stanford product earned three Pro Bowl nods, and in his rookie season, Hill earned a Super Bowl title with the team.
The number 80 is another number in the Dallas franchise that hasn't found much of a history in recent years. However, it is always good to look back on those who paved the way for the guys we watch today.
Tony Hill knew what it took to be a successful NFL player and how important Dallas Cowboys football is to those who follow the franchise.
Hill is very deserving of being the greatest Cowboys player to wear No. 80.