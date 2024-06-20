Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys NFL season countdown: Best player to wear jersey No. 80

We are just 80 days away from the start of the Dallas Cowboys season. This means it is time to celebrate the greatest player to wear No. 80 with the franchise.

Tyler Reed

Nov 9, 1981, Dallas, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tony Hill in action against Buffalo Bills defenders Ervin Parker (62) and Steve Freeman (22) at Cowboy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 9, 1981, Dallas, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tony Hill in action against Buffalo Bills defenders Ervin Parker (62) and Steve Freeman (22) at Cowboy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports / Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

We are just 80 days away from the start of the Dallas Cowboys season. This means it is time to celebrate the greatest player to wear No. 80 with the franchise.

Looking back at some of the names we have recently seen, the 80's were full of talented receivers and tight ends to play for Dallas. The number 80 will be no different.

Tony Hill - WR

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Going back to the 1977 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys took a chance with a receiver from Stanford. With their third-round selection, the Cowboys selected Tony Hill, a selection that proved to pay dividends for the future of the franchise. Hill spent his entire 10-year career with the Cowboys. In that time, the Stanford product earned three Pro Bowl nods, and in his rookie season, Hill earned a Super Bowl title with the team.

The number 80 is another number in the Dallas franchise that hasn't found much of a history in recent years. However, it is always good to look back on those who paved the way for the guys we watch today.

Tony Hill knew what it took to be a successful NFL player and how important Dallas Cowboys football is to those who follow the franchise.

Hill is very deserving of being the greatest Cowboys player to wear No. 80.

Published
Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

Home/News