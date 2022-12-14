Cowboys Add 3-Time Eagles DT Anthony Rush; Who'll Stop the Run?

The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins for at least a month ... and have signed help in the form of an Eagles guy.

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins until at least the playoffs due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans ...

And now the Cowboys need help.

As first reported by CowboysSI.com, former Eagles defensive tackle Anthony Rush made a visit to The Star, and now the signing of the 2019 UDFA rookie from UAB - who has in four years had three different stints on the Philly practice squad but was cut a week ago - is with the Cowboys on this practice squad.

He's 6-5 and 350. Can he help?

With Hankins sidelined, the Cowboys will look in part to their younger contributors, Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna and Neville Gallimore, to help fill the void on the interior of the defensive line. ... if Rush can help, that's a bonus.

The loss of Hankins is a big one for a Cowboys defense that has at times struggled to stop the run.

Hankins was brought in before the trade deadline as the Cowboys acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders. His very specific job since arriving in Dallas? Clog up the opponent's run game.

The struggles against the run mark the biggest perceived weakness of a Dallas defense that is among the NFL's best in points allowed per game and sacks.

The Cowboys will travel to TIAA Bank Field Sunday to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 12 p.m. (CT) kickoff. ... and defensive tackle play will be a focus.

