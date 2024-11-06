Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo puts veteran wide receiver on roster bubble
The Dallas Cowboys recently traded for former second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, leaving them with a tough decision on whether a receiver on the roster could be on the outs.
Given the struggles of the current wide receiver corps this season, the likeliest candidates for release include Jalen Brooks, Brandin Cooks, and Ryan Flournoy. While CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin are more than safe.
Brandin Cooks stands out as a logical choice for release—not due to a lack of talent but because of the youth and potential the Cowboys want to develop in a rebuilding season.
With Dak Prescott sidelined, Dallas’s focus should shift to giving Brooks, Flournoy, and Mingo a chance to prove themselves and potentially carve out larger roles.
Releasing Cooks would also be beneficial for him, as it would allow him to join a playoff-bound team and pursue the Super Bowl ring that has eluded him throughout his career.
This approach would enable the Cowboys to prioritize their young talent while also giving Cooks a fair shot at a championship.
Dallas won' t have to make an immediate choice after releasing Andrew Booth and Jordan Phillips to make room for Mingo, but the possibility for a move is always there.
