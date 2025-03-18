Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas has clear message after number change, return
The Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL free agency period with 25 players set to become unrestricted, restricted, or exclusive rights free agents. One of those players was defensive back Juanyeh Thomas.
The 24-year-old is a promising talent who many in Cowboys Nation were hoping to retain, and that was the case when Dallas picked up his contract option.
With his return, Thomas is eager to get going and he shared a brief message about his return online.
MORE: Cowboys' Dante Fowler Jr. fired up for 2nd stint with team after free agency reunion
Thomas, who is changing his jersey number from No. 30 to No. 2, which was worn by former nickel corner Jourdan Lewis, and has a clear perspective.
"Cultural reset" appears to be a clear goal for the Cowboys under the Brian Schottenheimer routine. The new coaching staff is bringing in a new approach and players appear to be buying in.
The additions of players like Solomon Thomas, Jack Sanborn, Kenneth Murray, and Dante Fowler will help the team along the way.
Let's hope it all pays off in the long run.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency Week 1 recap, remaining needs
Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: QB breakdown, analysis
Parris Campbell signing highlights Cowboys' unchanged FA approach
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Dante Fowler shares message with Cowboys fans after free agency reunion
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries