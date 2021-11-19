Cowboys' Arrowhead Atmosphere: Loud and Expensive

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Cowboys at Chiefs Arrowhead Atmosphere: Loud and Expensive

    Experiencing Sunday's Cowboys-Chiefs showdown comes at a high price.
    FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are bringing hype, attention and high ticket prices to Kansas City in a possible Super Bowl preview against the Chiefs on Sunday. The challenges are mounting for the Cowboys, who will attempt to slow down quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his first time facing Dallas while also bracing for Chief Kingdom in the notoriously rowdy Arrowhead Stadium. 

    Communication will be a key for the Cowboys in their quest to to end the Chiefs' three-game winning streak. Struggling to hear in Arrowhead is problem that Dallas prepared for with extra-loud music at practice this week in Frisco. 

    “When we went up to Minnesota it was about 120 decibels, where Arrowhead has been to 140,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “So that’s what we’re preparing for. It’s an incredible environment."

    Running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't downplay the importance of being able to communicate in the huddle with quarterback Dak Prescott.

    “If it’s loud and I’m trying to say something to you, and you can’t hear me, and that’s the play that we’re running, yeah, that's a real (issue)," said Elliott. "If I can’t hear (Prescott), that’s real because we’ve got to figure out what our assignment is. We’ve got to figure out what we’re doing.”

    To be a part of the electric atmosphere on Sunday afternoon comes at a high price.  The Cowboys-Chiefs matchup is the most expensive average ticket price ($493) for a game in Kansas City this season. It also marks the fifth-highest for an NFL game across the league this season, according to secondary ticket outlet TickPick.

    What do you get when you mix two teams that are the favorites to win their respective divisions with two MVP-caliber quarterbacks? A loud and expensive Sunday showdown. 

