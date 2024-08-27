Cowboys secure a draft pick in exchange for player they were cutting
With plenty of depth at the tight end position, the Dallas Cowboys let Peyton Hendershot know they planned to release him as they trimmed their roster to 53 players.
Not long after that, it was reported that they instead were going to trade the third year tight end to the Kansas City Chiefs.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
Now instead of getting nothing, they’ll land a conditional late-round pick in exchange for the pass-catching TE.
In Kansas City, Hendershot will get a chance to back up one of the best to ever play the position, Travis Kelce. He’s also going to benefit from working with Andy Reid, who is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL.
Reid also tried to recruit Hendershot after he went undrafted out of Indiana in 2022. He liked what the Cowboys had to offer and spent the past two seasons there. Hendershot leaves with 15 receptions for 141 yards with three total touchdowns.
