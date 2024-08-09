Cowboys keeping tabs on potential running back additions
As much as the coaching staff wants to try and convince us otherwise, the Dallas Cowboys running back room is one of the worst in the NFL this season. Right now, Ezekiel Elliott is penciled in as the starter. He has the name recognition but is coming off the two worst seasons of his career in terms of yards per attempt.
In addition to Elliott, the Cowboys have Rico Dowdle and Royce Freeman in their committee. Of the three, Dowdle has the most upside and could be the team's saving grace.
With the preseason beginning this weekend, the Cowboys will be keeping a close eye on their backfield. If they're not thrilled with what they see, there's a chance they could look for outside help. One option, as pointed out by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is Dalvin Cook.
A four-time Pro Bowler, Cook has made his interest in Dallas well-known. He's coming off a frustrating season with the New York Jets, where he had just 214 yards on 67 attempts. He was released late in the season and joined the Baltimore Ravens for their playoff appearance but has yet to sign this year. Prior to his 2023 campaign, Cook had at least 1,000 yards four seasons in a row.
Miles Sanders is on the Cowboys 'short-list- of options
In addition to discussing Cook, Fowler revealed that the Cowboys have a "short list" of options, with Miles Sanders as a top target.
Sanders spent four years in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles and had 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. He then signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 but managed just 432 yards and one touchdown.
Carolina selected Jonathon Brooks from Texas in the NFL Draft and has Chuba Hubbard listed as their starter. This could lead to Sanders being let go in a cap-saving move. Considering the struggles the Panthers had as a whole on offense, taking a flier on Sanders would be a wise investment.
