Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates 'Leaning On' RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott

Despite their 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys still have plenty to be happy about. Dallas has somehow managed to start the season 4-2 after losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken hand in Week 1.

The Dallas defense and backup quarterback Cooper Rush have gotten most of the credit for the improbably successful start. However, the run game has been an unsung hero in the Cowboys dominance over the last five games.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore cites the play of running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard when discussing the team's encouraging run.

"Zeke's done a really nice job," Moore says. "Him and Tony kind of doing it together ... We love getting those guys touches, and certainly the run game has been a real positive thing for us these past few weeks."

The Cowboys have averaged 128.4 rushing yards per game over the last five weeks, while toting the ball at a 4.52 yards per carry rate.

When asked about the biggest reason for the offense's success in Prescott's absence, Moore once again pointed to the rushing attack.

"The run game's been a big aspect of that," Moore said. "We anticipated wanting to go down that road in the offseason, continue to push it. And certainly I think the last few weeks have been evident that we can continue to lean on that."

With Prescott slated to return against Detroit this upcoming weekend, it's yet to be seen if the team becomes much more pass-heavy going forward. Nonetheless, the run game has come up big this season, as Pollard and Elliott have "leaned" Dallas into a 4-2 start.

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!