Cowboys key to beating 49ers may not even be possible
The past is the past as the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their Week 8 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams were playoff teams last season, but they are now fighting to stay or get back to .500.
In Week 7, the 49ers were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch. If you didn't watch the game, you're probably thinking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed the rock all over the field.
But that wasn't the case. The Chiefs beat the 49ers by running the football.
The Chiefs ran for 184 yards in the win. If the Cowboys could find a weakness in the 49ers as a team, they would build on what the Chiefs did and run the football.
However, there's just one small problem: the Cowboys can't run the football.
The performance on Sunday was a little abnormal for the 49ers defense, but the team still allows 112 yards per game on the ground. Unfortunately, the Cowboys are averaging just 77 yards per game on the ground.
The Cowboys must find a way to run the football if they are to defeat the 49ers in Week 8.
