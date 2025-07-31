Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys kick off Heroes Appreciation Day with World War 2 aircraft flyover

The Dallas Cowboys are honoring military personnel and first responders at training camp on Thursday, July 31, and kicked off festivities with an epic flyover.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons greets the flag bearers before the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons greets the flag bearers before the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon as training camp continues in Oxnard, California, but it is a special day. Dallas is holding its annual Heroes Appreciation Day, honoring military personnel and first responders.

Military personnel and first responders in uniform or with valid IDs receive two VIP spots on the sideline for practice and free parking.

Before practice kicked off, everyone in attendance was treated to a special military flyover.

The flyover consisted of two World War II aircraft: a B-25 Bomber and an F6F Hellcat Fighter. Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website shared a video of the moment.

Following practice, players generally take time to meet with the military members and first responders to thank them for all that they do.

Hopefully the players will put their best foot forward throughout the open practice session to give everyone a show.

Dallas will have Friday off following Thursday's practice before holding its first practice of August on Saturday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

