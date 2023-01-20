Maher earned the unenviable distinction of becoming the first in decades to miss four extra point attempts in a single game during Monday’s win over the Buccaneers.

It has been quite the interesting week for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher.

For starters, he and the Cowboys kept their 2022 playoff run alive by vanquishing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-24 last Monday at Raymond James Stadium.

However, Maher’s woes with point-after-attempts against the Bucs led some to wonder whether the 33-year-old had kicked his final game with the Cowboys.

Maher earned the dubious distinction of being the first kicker since 1932 to miss four extra points in an both a regular-season and postseason NFL game. In fact, the Nebraska product eclipsed his 2022 season total (three) in one night.

Despite a number of naysayers believing that history will repeat itself, the oddsmakers appear confident that Maher will rebound against as the Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers in their Divisional round matchup on Sunday. SportsBetting.ag is currently offering a prop bet with Maher at -500 to not miss an extra point vs. +300 that he will add to the total.

To his credit, Maher is seemingly determined to make his difficulties a thing of the past. According to reporters who were present Cowboys' practice in Frisco, TX on Thursday, Maher went 6-for-6 on his field goal attempts.

"(Maher) needs to practice well this week," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said, adding, "We all need to practice well this week. I better coach well this week."

Despite Maher’s determination and strong practice performance, the Cowboys appear to be taking all precautionary measures to ensure that Monday’s difficulties do not continue into the Divisional round. Earlier this week, Dallas signed journeyman kicker Tristan Vizcaino, who went 3-for-5, including missing his very first kick during his first practice with the team on Thursday.

Still, McCarthy was careful to advise that Vizcaino’s signing was not an indication that Maher was about to be displaced.

"It doesn't take anything away from our trust in Brett," McCarthy said. "I just think it's part of the responsibility. Player acquisition's a 365-day (thing), this is nothing out of the normal for us."

While Maher's struggles may not have forced the Cowboys’ hand in making a change at the position, it may give McCarthy a bit of pause when determining whether to take additional — and potentially risky — chances on offense. Should any lingering doubts be in the minds of Dallas’ coaching staff against the Niners on Sunday night, they may opt to go for it on short fourth-down situations in 49ers territory.

It may also lead Dallas’ head coach to consider more two-point conversations.

Once again, the sports books are providing odds on whether Dallas will attempt a two-point conversion, whether it be due to waning faith in Maher, or simply making the best possible decision. The oddsmakers are are offering +135 for yes, with -175 for no.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 22 from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

