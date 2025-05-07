Dallas Cowboys land WR George Pickens in blockbuster trade with Steelers
Dallas Cowboys fans were hopeful for good news following a cryptic tweet from CeeDee Lamb late Tuesday night.
On Wednesday morning, the news came through.
The Cowboys are bringing in George Pickens after agreeing to a blockbuster trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ian Rapoport added that the deal will involve Dallas sending a third-round pick to the Steelers. The two teams will also swap late-round picks.
The Cowboys were expected to add a No. 2 wide receiver in the draft, and had their sights set on Tetairoa McMillan. He was taken at No. 8 overall, however, leading to the selection of Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
Dallas never selected a wideout in the draft, saying afterward they would continue to explore options. That included revisiting conversations with the Steelers, following reports that the two teams discussed a trade prior to the draft.
Pickens is coming off a 59 catch, 900-yard campaign with the Steelers. In three seasons, he has 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s been impressive despite inconsistent play under center, making this a great move for him as much as Dallas.
