Cowboys have become latest victims of MetLife Stadium turf
The MetLife Stadium turf, a perennial thorn in the side of NFL players, has struck again. This time, the victim is Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who was carted off the field during the team's Thursday night victory over the New York Giants.
Parsons’ injury, a high ankle sprain, is the latest in a long line of player injuries directly attributed to the MetLife Stadium field.
The playing surface has been criticized for its inconsistency and susceptibility to divots and tears, leading to numerous player complaints and concerns about the safety of the game.
MORE: How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
The Cowboys' injury troubles continued as Parsons was not the only player affected. Cornerback Trevon Diggs left the game due to an injury sustained while attempting a tackle and was taken to the locker room for dehydration.
Additionally, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence suffered a foot injury that will keep him sidelined for the next few weeks.
In previous years, we have witnessed some well-known players' seasons come to an end on that very field.
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles last year, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa suffered a torn ACL in a 2020 game against the New York Jets, DT Solomon Thomas and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also got injured, and former Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2022 season while running down the field.
As the NFL continues to prioritize player safety, it is imperative that league officials address the recurring issues with the MetLife Stadium field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys Week 4 win over rival Giants
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys nail-biting Week 4 victory over Giants
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Giants on Week 4 TNF
Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Player of the Game
Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey signs jersey for superfan Post Malone