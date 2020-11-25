SI.com
Cowboys LB Gets NFL Drug Suspension

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Luke Gifford, a backup linebacker and special-teams player for the Dallas Cowboys, was suspended on Tuesday by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

The suspension is for two games, so Gifford will miss the next two Cowboys outings, both Thursday night affairs, this week at home on Thanksgiving against the NFC East division rival Washington Football Team and next Thursday at the Baltimore Ravens.

Gifford, a former undrafted free agent, has been active for six of Dallas’ 10 games so far in the 2020 NFL season. He has only played one defensive snap this year but has been one of the more “core” players on Dallas special teams, as he ranks seventh in total snaps there despite the four missed games.

Gifford, a second-year player from Nebraska, looked like a play-maker in the 2019 preseason before injuries cut into his progress.

READ MORE: Cowboys Win by Sledgehammering Watermelons

READ MORE: Cowboys Assistant Coach Paul In Hospital With Medical Emergency

Under the new Dallas coaching staff, He has not been a factor at linebacker, where Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch get most of the snaps. But Dallas will work to absorb Gifford’s absence on special teams, starting with the Thanksgiving showdown against Washington.

