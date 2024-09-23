Consecutive losses reveal a void of leadership in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys, who previously held a 12-2 record following losses since 2021, now find themselves at 1-2 on the season following a slow start against the Baltimore Ravens.
This recent downturn underscores that the Cowboys’ issues are not easily resolved and may stem from a lack of leadership on the field, within the coaching staff, and in the front office.
On the field, Dak Prescott is the highest-paid player in the NFL and needs to start playing and acting like it. The underdog mentality he carries no longer works when you’re one of the highest-paid athletes in American sports.
CeeDee Lamb, the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, consistently let his team down Sunday.
His body language was terrible from the moment he lost a fumble until the end of the game when the Cowboys had a slim chance of pulling it off, and he struggled to take criticism from his quarterback.
Micah Parsons, who hopes to be the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL next offseason, was quiet on the sidelines and displayed a similar demeanor to Lamb.
In terms of coaching, How do I put this nicely?
Well, the Cowboys have the most penalties in the NFL since 2021, and the two Mikes on the coaching staff are currently on the hot seat, potentially jeopardizing any future jobs they might have in the league.
Mike Zimmer was brought in to fix the Cowboys' run defense, but just three games in, it looks even worse, with the team giving up roughly 230 yards per game on the ground in the last two games.
Meanwhile, McCarthy lacks the fire and possibly the knowledge to get his team mentally prepared for tough matchups.
The Cowboys' front office clearly decided to ignore the Cowboy's 48-32 Wild Card loss against the Packers in 2023 and didn't make any of the necessary moves to ensure a loss like that doesn't happen again.
The run game looks worse this season on both sides of the ball and it shouldn't come as a surprise given the lack of moves in the off-season.
The Cowboys' front office showed they want to build around Prescott and Lamb after signing them to long-term extensions, now it is time to put the correct team around them.
If the front office is serious about winning a Super Bowl this year, they will put their 2025 draft picks aside and trade for a high-profile running back, wide receiver, or defensive tackle before the November 5 trade deadline.
Knowing Jerry Jones, he seems more focused on his next on-air appearance than getting the team back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1996.
