Cowboys' leading rusher questionable vs 49ers with mysterious illness
The Dallas Cowboys are facing an unexpected and sudden challenge as they prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated primetime showdown.
Running back Rico Dowdle fell ill upon arriving at the stadium and is currently being evaluated by the team's medical staff. His status is now questionable ahead of Sunday Night's matchup in Santa Clara.
As of Week 8, Dowdle is Dallas's leading rusher with 246 yards off 59 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.
Dallas promoted pro bowl running back Dalvin Cook from the practice squad on Saturday. Cook, who signed with the team during the preseason, is set to make his long-awaited season debut.
In his eighth season, the former Minnesota Viking and New York Jet aims to revitalize a backfield that currently ranks last in rushing, averaging just 77.2 yards per game on the ground as a team.
Check back on Cowboys on SI for updates about Dowdle's status before tonight's Week 8 contest.
