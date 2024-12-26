Cowboys legend calls out Steelers WR after Christmas Day performance
The Dallas Cowboys and their fanbase should have had a great Christmas. The team had the day off after a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. So, with the day off and the NFL now taking center stage on the holiday, it was time for all eyes to be on someone else.
It wasn't just current Cowboys watching the Christmas Day games on Netflix. Former Cowboys receiver Terrell Owens took in the action as well.
Being one of the best to ever play the game, it was easy for Owens to point out some bad play during the games, especially from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
The Steelers didn't get the job done against the Kansas City Chiefs, and their players were frustrated. It seems that Owens was frustrated as well. In a tweet about a comment made by Steelers star Cam Heyward, Owens called out Pickens for running the wrong route, which resulted in a Russell Wilson interception.
Pickens hasn't been afraid to pick a fight on the field and has been vocal when things are going good or bad for the Steelers. Does that attitude sound familiar to anyone?
Owens has always been a vocal player and critic since his playing days ended.
However, maybe more receivers need to take notes from one of the greats.
