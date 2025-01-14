Cowboys legend endorses Deion Sanders for vacant head coaching job
Over the next week or so, there will be much to uncover regarding who could become the 10th head coach in the Dallas Cowboys' franchise history.
Dallas recently parted ways with Mike McCarthy, who served as their head coach from 2020 to 2024. During his tenure, he compiled a 49-35 record and led the team to a 1-3 postseason mark.
The successor to the veteran coach remains uncertain, with multiple names emerging as favorites, including former Cowboys great Jason Witten.
MORE: Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
However, another franchise legend, former wide receiver Dez Bryant, strongly supports the Cowboys hiring current Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Cowboys great Deion Sanders.
Bryant expressed his support for Sanders on X, tweeting, 'I hope Deion Sanders gets the Cowboys coaching job!'
This isn't the first time Bryant has publicly advocated for Sanders as the Cowboys' coach. Back in November, he called for the Cowboys to 'fire everyone' and hire Sanders following a 34-10 home loss in Week 12 to the Houston Texans.
“If I'm the Cowboys, I'd fire everyone after this season. There's young, hungry talent in the upcoming draft. Also, I'd consider @DeionSanders as the next head coach.” Bryant tweeted in November.
While the possibility of Sanders coaching in the NFL remains speculative, Bryant's endorsement adds fuel to the fire.
Reports have surfaced indicating that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already been in contact with Sanders regarding the team's head coaching vacancy.
The Cowboys, a franchise renowned for its attraction to star power, might be intrigued by the prospect of hiring a coach with Sanders' unique blend of charisma and on-field success. If anyone is willing to make such a potentially polarizing move, it would be Jerry Jones himself.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
7 former Dallas Cowboys players to root for in the NFL Playoffs
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Could Cowboys target College Football Playoff star in NFL Draft?
Ashton Jeanty wants Cowboys to be his NFL home & he's making it clear
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc