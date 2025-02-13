Cowboys legend Jason Witten addresses coaching future, NFL interest
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is building his coaching resume at the high school level, but his ultimate ambitions reach much higher: the NFL sidelines.
Witten, who has led his high school program, Liberty Christian to consecutive state championships, addressed his coaching aspirations during Wednesday's Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award ceremony at AT&T Stadium, where speculation about his potential NFL coaching future has intensified.
"Of course, that's a long-term goal of mine one day to get back there when the right opportunity comes," Witten said via DallasCowboys.com. "When the right time and the right opportunity comes, I'm excited to embark on that next chapter."
The Cowboys' all-time leader in games played was notably absent from consideration during Dallas's recent head coaching search, which concluded with Brian Schottenheimer's appointment. Witten confirmed he wasn't contacted during the process, though Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly endorsed his potential as an NFL coach.
"Without hesitation, yes. He has something that you can't draw up," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan last month. "He reminds me a lot of our other tight end [Dan Campbell] who is head coach up there in Detroit right now."
Jones added: "Jason is very sophisticated when it comes to understanding football and all the nuances. But more important than anything, he really does understand the physical and the mentality of being physical and that part of it. Without a question, he could become [an NFL coach]. He has extraordinary work ethic... He can be a top coach."
For now, Witten remains focused on his current role in high school football, where he's finding fulfillment in mentoring young players, including his children.
"For me to be able to coach my sons and take over a program and win back-to-back state championships at that level, it's been special and memories that I'll keep with me for the rest of my life," Witten said.
The 11-time Pro Bowler acknowledges the challenges ahead in pursuing an NFL coaching career.
"I think when you sign up for that, you know what you're signing up for, and you know that it's part of the gig," he said. "For me, it's continuing to learn and grow and certainly if you join somebody's staff, you want it to be an opportunity that you can be equipped and be a sponge."
Witten was present at AT&T Stadium to present the Collegiate Man of the Year award, which recognizes an FBS player exemplifying leadership through courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
This year's winner was Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver.
Beginning in 2026, Witten will be eligible for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with a few of his former teammates.
