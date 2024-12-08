Cowboys legend wins second consecutive state championship as coach
Former Dallas Cowboys star Jason Witten is earning his stripes in the coaching world and proving he has the championship chops.
This weekend, Witten led the Argyle Liberty Christian Warriors to their second consecutive TAPPS Division I state championship in Texas. Witten has been leading the program for four seasons, going 38-11.
Over the past two years, Witten has a nearly flawless 27-1 record.
MORE: Could Jerry Jones target Jason Witten as Cowboys HC candidate?
Witten's squad dominated the game against Parish Episcopal, 45-24, at Waco ISD Stadium.
Witten's son, CJ Witten, was an anchor for the team's defense and was among the leaders of Witten's inaugural senior class. CJ has committed to Rice.
The win puts Witten back in the spotlight after being named as a potential head coaching candidate for the Dallas Cowboys if the team moves on from Mike McCarthy after the season.
MORE: Are the Cowboys the most disappointing big 4 pro sports team in Dallas?
"Jason is very sophisticated when it comes to understanding football and all the nuances," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier in the season. "But more important than anything, he really does understand the physical and the mentality of being physical and that part of it.
"Without a question, he could become (an NFL coach). He has extraordinary work ethic. ... He can be a top coach."
Going from the high school ranks to the NFL would be an unorthodox career trajectory, but this is the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones we are talking about.
Anything is possible.
