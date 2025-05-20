Dallas Cowboys legend praises 'soul snatcher' NFL Draft addition
The Dallas Cowboys have received a lot of praise for the 2025 NFL Draft class, and now there is an even bigger endorsement.
Cowboys legend Nate Newton recently spoke to ALL DLLS and had some high praise for the team's first-round pick.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys free agent signing named ‘best-kept secret’ in 2025
Newton credited first-round pick Tyler Booker for his impressive motor and willingness to always get into the mix. Booker is known as a violent run blocker, landing him the "soul snatcher" nickname from Newton.
Judging by the Cowboys' coaching staff hirings under Brian Schottenheimer, there is a renewed focus on the running game.
If Booker can live up to the expectations, it should be an interesting offense to watch this season.
MORE: Cowboys superstar offensive lineman named to top 25 players under 25
Add in the addition of George Pickens, and the team's use of play action could open up the offense in a way we haven't seen in recent history. Let's see how it all works out.
