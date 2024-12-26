Cowboys legend says Mike McCarthy's future shouldn't depend on recent wins
The Dallas Cowboys will face a pivotal offseason, with the future of head coach Mike McCarthy, whose contract expires next month, looming large among numerous pressing questions.
Cowboys legend and hall of famer Michael Irvin has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding McCarthy's future with the team.
While Dallas has recently strung together a series of victories, Irvin believes that the idea of a possible McCarthy contract extension should not be solely based on these recent performances.
MORE: Wild theory has Mike McCarthy spurning Cowboys to join new franchise
"Let's remember, winning a few games in a row was not the criteria and the genesis of this season. It was getting to the playoffs," Irvin stated earlier this week on FS1's Speak.
The playoffs have always been the ultimate goal for the Cowboys. However, their failure to make the postseason for the first time since 2020, along with their overall lack of success in the playoffs under the veteran coach, could raise doubts about McCarthy's chances of returning next season.
Despite their recent winning stretch, which had kept Dallas' playoff hopes alive until Week 16, the team faced significant challenges throughout the year. These include a five-game losing streak, inconsistent performance, questionable play calls, injuries to key players, and issues with sun exposure during games.
Irvin's comments underscore the importance of sustained success, rather than fleeting late-season victories, when assessing McCarthy's tenure. This crucial evaluation will ultimately fall to owner Jerry Jones as he navigates the upcoming offseason.
