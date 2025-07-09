Dallas Cowboys legend visits Deion Sanders at Big 12 Media Days
Two Dallas Cowboys legends reunited this week during Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas. Colorado football coach Deion Sanders was there to speak to the media after a recent health issue and spent some time chatting it up with the one and only Michael Irvin.
The two men came together for a brief conversation to catch up after it was revealed earlier this summer that Sanders was dealing with an issue that was keeping him away from the team.
Sanders briefly mentioned his health and said that he was doing well, but wanted the focus to be on his team.
"I'm doing wonderful," Sanders told the media. "Don't I look good? ... I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."
The nature of Sanders' health issue was never revealed, but it's good to see that he is in good spirits and back with his players to prepare for the upcoming season.
Coach Prime and the Buffaloes kick off their 2025 campaign on August 29 at home against the George Tech Yellow Jackets.
