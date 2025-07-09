Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys legend visits Deion Sanders at Big 12 Media Days

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin checked in on his good friend, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, at Big 12 Media Days after a recent health issue.

Josh Sanchez

Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin on the NFL Network set before the game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin on the NFL Network set before the game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two Dallas Cowboys legends reunited this week during Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas. Colorado football coach Deion Sanders was there to speak to the media after a recent health issue and spent some time chatting it up with the one and only Michael Irvin.

The two men came together for a brief conversation to catch up after it was revealed earlier this summer that Sanders was dealing with an issue that was keeping him away from the team.

MORE: Ranking the top players in Dallas Cowboys' history

Sanders briefly mentioned his health and said that he was doing well, but wanted the focus to be on his team.

"I'm doing wonderful," Sanders told the media. "Don't I look good? ... I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."

The nature of Sanders' health issue was never revealed, but it's good to see that he is in good spirits and back with his players to prepare for the upcoming season.

Coach Prime and the Buffaloes kick off their 2025 campaign on August 29 at home against the George Tech Yellow Jackets.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 most grossly overrated Dallas Cowboys players right now

Former NFL coach exposes massive problem with Cowboys' defense

Dak Prescott gives health update heading into 2025 training camp

Cowboys' offensive weapons receive 'step back' in latest preseason rankings

PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News