Cowboys legend has warning for fans betting against America's Team
Coming out of the bye week, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves as underdogs once again.
Dallas currently sits as a four-point underdog against the San Francisco 49ers for their primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.
After the Cowboys were embarrassed by the Detroit Lions in their last outing, confidence is low.
MORE: Cowboys vs. 49ers, NFL Week 8: betting odds & preview
Many fans are entering the game against the 49ers, who have beaten the Cowboys in each of the past three seasons, expecting the worst, but one of the team's legends has a warning for the doubters.
Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant replied to a fan who said they are betting against the Cowboys with a simple comment: "This will be the wrong week to do that."
If you prefer betting the moneyline, the Cowboys currently sit at +160.
That means a $100 bet on the Cowboys will net you $160, which isn't a bad investment if the Cowboys can finally pull things together.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming on Peacock.
